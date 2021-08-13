Marvin Clark, 79, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2021. Born in Hawkins Co., he has lived in the East Tennessee area most of his life and was saved as a young child. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Marvin was skilled in plumbing, electrical, and carpentry. He and his wife, Margaret, owned and operated M & M Inskip Grill for 18 years in Knoxville. He was a proud past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose. Marvin enjoyed going to flea markets on the weekend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Clark; wife, Margaret Clark; sister, Ann Estes; and brother, Gene Clark.
Marvin is survived by his lifetime companion, Opal Posey; two sons, Brad Letner and wife Jennifer, and Harvey Letner and wife Lori; eight grandchildren, Bailey (Boo Boo) and Allie, Haleigh, Kailah, Chase, Caiden, Wyatt, and Brady; three brothers, Jim Clark and wife Donna, Bill Clark and wife Jackie, and Ray Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jim Mullins officiating.
Military services will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
