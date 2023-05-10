Marty Fae Samples May 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marty Fae Samples went home to walk in the Kingdom of the Lord on May 5, 2023.Marty was born in Rogersville, TN on March 19, 1952. Those left to rejoice her arrival in Heaven include her husband of 30 years, David Samples; sons Jimmy Hughes, Sam Hughes and wife Michelle; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She requested that her body be donated to Restore Life so that she may give life. It was her wish to be cremated. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Genealogy LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Harold Keith Mays Larry Vleminckx Bobby Daugherty McConnell Danny Lee Rhoton Rose Marie Jessee David Lynn Glover Morella Frances Duncan Iva Dell “Ivy” Patterson Harold Keith Mays Brenda Smith