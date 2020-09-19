MT. CARMEL - Marty Begley, (60), of Mt. Carmel, Tennessee died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, where he resided most of his life, he loved to go camping and fishing. He was an avid drawer.
Marty was preceded in death by his father, Orbin Begley; son, Corbin Begley; half-brothers, Vincent Simpson, Dallon Sellers, Billy Begley and Michael Begley; half-sister, Freedia Simpson.
He is survived by his son, Jermiah Begley; mother, Patsy Ferguson of Mt. Carmel; sister, Debbie Brown of Kingsport; brother, Chad Begley of Kingsport; half-sisters, Joyce Tyree of Kingsport and Dot Foster of Bessemer City, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at McPheeters Bend Baptist Church Cemetery in Church Hill, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Marty Begley.