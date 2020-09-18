Marty Begley Sep 18, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MT. CARMEL - Marty Begley, 60, of Mt. Carmel, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Marty Begley Mt. Carmel Kingsport Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Hawkins deputies nab alleged meth trafficker with drugs, cash and gun Model of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project unveiled Hundreds of bikers to descend on Rogersville Saturday for Bike Nite Cherokee football coach among five injured in Thursday morning crash NCAA approves Mays' appeal to play immediately for No. 15 Tennessee Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.