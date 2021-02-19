GATE CITY, VA - Martin Byrd Quillen, Sr., 85, of Gate City, VA passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 with his family by his side. Byrd was born on May 15, 1935 to the late Belt H. and Carrie Seaver Quillen. He was a graduate of Shoemaker High School (Class of 1952) and attended Emory & Henry College. Byrd was a member of Gate City United Methodist Church.
Byrd was President & CEO of M.B. Quillen Lumber & Manufacturing Company, Inc., and an IRS Enrolled Agent. In his earlier years, he worked with Quillen Brothers Lumber Company. He was widely known in the Tri-State Region as an expert timber appraiser. He also enjoyed raising Hereford cattle on the Red Hill Farm that he dearly loved. Byrd was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching football, especially the Gate City Blue Devils. His greatest accomplishment in life was being a loving father who taught his children to cherish every moment in life. Byrd loved his grandchildren who were truly his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents Belt H. and Carrie Seaver Quillen, brothers William Rhea Quillen, Sr. and H.B. (Jack) Quillen; sisters Joe Ann Quillen, Peggy O’Neil Quillen, and Agnes June Quillen Baker.
Byrd is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marlene Chapman Quillen of Gate City; son Martin Byrd (Marty) Quillen, Jr. and wife Kim, Kingsport, TN; daughters Jennifer (Jenny) Kay Quillen Lane and husband Orbin, Sabrina Quillen Gray and Carrie Renee Quillen Dishner and husband Scott, all of Gate City; grandchildren Daniel Cody Gray and wife Christina, Luke Weston Gray and wife Brittany, Alli Quinn Gray, Olivia Claire Dishner, Macy Ruth Dishner, Hannah Robinson and Havanah Robinson; great grandchildren Kylie Gray and Daniel Gray, sisters Shirley Quillen Peterson, Richmond, VA and Kay Quillen Addington, Gate City, brother Charles Pat Quillen, III and wife Betty, Gate City; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic those attending the services are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 pm at Gate City Funeral Home on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Memorial service will follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gordon McBride officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gate City United Methodist Church, 255 Walnut Street, Gate City, VA 24251 or Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 1535, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical teams in the ICU department at Holston Valley Medical Center.
