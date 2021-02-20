GATE CITY, VA - Martin Byrd Quillen, Sr., 85, of Gate City, VA passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 with his family by his side.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic those attending the services are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 pm at Gate City Funeral Home on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Memorial service will follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gordon McBride officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gate City United Methodist Church, 255 Walnut Street, Gate City, VA 24251 or Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 1535, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical teams in the ICU department at Holston Valley Medical Center.
