KINGSPORT - Martha Velie Jones, 80, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on December 17th, 2022. Martha was born Martha Ann Velie on February 18th, 1942 to Quincy and Myrtle Velie in Charleston, West Virginia.
Martha grew up in and loved West Virginia and the Charleston, Kanawha Valley area where she met and married Glen Jones in 1964. They had two sons, Jeffrey and Bryan. The family moved to Kingsport Tennessee in 1975 where Martha and Glen have remained since. For the past eight years Martha and Glen have enjoyed being members of the Asbury Place retirement community in Kingsport.
Martha enjoyed graphic arts and worked for Hillhouse Graphic Design in Kingsport. After retirement from Hillhouse, she continued to work voluntarily on graphic arts projects on her home computer.
Martha and Glen have been active members of Mafair United Methodist Church in Kingsport for many years where Martha joyfully blended her beautiful soprano voice in the choir. Her church and the Agape Sunday School class were very important to her, and she participated in many activities and ministries there over the years. Also, she served in various roles in the United Methodist Women’s organization and served in other United Methodist ministries at the local, district and conference levels.
She actively supported and participated in Meals on Wheels and tutored special needs elementary school students for several years.
Martha loved her family and friends, never met a stranger and spread joy wherever she went. Her singing, laughter, words of support and spirit-led advice and her witty and fun personality will be greatly missed.
Martha is survived by her husband Glen Jones, sons Bryan and Jeffrey (husband Oscar), brother Timothy Velie (wife Donna), niece Kimberly Velie, great niece and nephew Nichole and Chase Christian, special cousin Dorothea Cooke, other cherished cousins and friends and by beloved dog Chewie.
Isaiah 40:31 – “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
John 11: 25-26 – “I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in Me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die.”
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Martha at Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center Street. Kingsport, Tennessee on January 9, 2023, as follows:
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm – Visitation
3:00 pm - 4:00 pm – Celebration of Life Service
4:00 pm - 4:30 pm – Reception
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Agape Class, Mafair United Methodist Church.
Cremation services provided by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport.