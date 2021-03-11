KINGSPORT - Martha Triplett Trent, 84, of Kingsport went home to be with her Lord and Savior and to reunite with her husband Dean on early Wednesday morning, March 10, 2021 at her home following a year of declining health.
The daughter of a Baptist preacher, she was born in Blowing Rock NC, and graduated from Chilhowie High School, Chilhowie, VA. She and her brother Tommy sang together on the radio when they were in high school. Martha moved to Kingsport when her dad became the pastor of Temple Baptist Church. She met and married Dean Trent in 1957 and became a Kingsport resident and raised her family here. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. As the owners of Carter-Trent Funeral Homes she worked side by side with her husband Dean, 3 daughters, Judy, Deana and Jodi as well as her nephew, Brent Warner.
She enjoyed spending time at their homes in Pigeon Forge, TN, Hilton Head, SC and their farm in Scott County, VA. She especially enjoyed family trips, and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson. Martha had a generous heart and was extremely proud of all her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dean E. Trent (February 22,2021); an infant son, Jerry Dean Trent; parents, Rev. Carl and Irene Triplett; brothers, Tom Triplett, and Charles Triplett, nephews, Grant and Brian Triplett and Brent Warner (May 2020).
Martha is survived by her daughters, Judy Addington and husband Mark of Kingsport, Deana Steadman and husband David of Kingsport and Jodi Redwine and husband David of Gate City; grandchildren, Brinley Addington of Nashville, TN, Lindsey Smith and husband Ryan of Gate City, Breven Addington and wife Logan of Kingsport; Drew Steadman of Nashville, Whitney Steadman of Kingsport, Lendon Redwine of Gate City; great grandson, Lane Smith of Gate City; sister, Mary Triplett Dunn and husband David of West Point, GA; brothers, Howard Triplett and wife Frances of Dandridge, TN and William Triplett and wife Becky of Sylvania, GA; sisters-in-law, Judy Triplett of Rincon, GA and Shirley Trent Warner and husband Roger of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Ed Ferguson; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Marti.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her 24 /7 caregivers who have become family to us, Connie, Frieda, Paula, Sue, Hunter, Corvin, Dallas, Margie, Jessica and Todd. Also, a very special thank you to the nurses of Amedisys Hospice for a year of loving care.
A funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Music will be provided by her grandson, Brinley Addington. Eulogies will be provided by her grandchildren. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the church no later than 5:20 pm. Mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed by all attendees. To attend the service please follow the link below. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/242157522.
A private graveside will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park with Tommy Triplett, Eddie Triplett, Chris Triplett, John Triplett, Grant Triplett, Brad Warner and Cliff Ferguson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Patel, Scott Hurley, Ralph Hurley, her current and former employees of Carter-Trent Funeral Homes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Trent family.