KINGSPORT - Martha (Tippy) Thomas, 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Church Hill Healthcare. She was born in Abingdon, VA on January 23, 1936 to the late Rev. Robert Lee Carr and Elsie Orfield Carr. She was a homemaker and a member of Weber City Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a loving husband of 64 years, Dewey Thomas; brothers, James (JR) Carr, Roy Carr; sister-in-law, Yvonne Carr.
She is survived by her son, Ernie Thomas; daughter, Lisa Gilliam and husband Barry; grandchildren, Toby Davis and wife Ann, Bryan Davis and wife Jessica, Jennifer page and husband Harvey; great grandchildren, Simon Light, Scotlynn Light, Avery Davis, Levi Davis, Ivy Davis, Summer Arnold, Logan Davis all of Kingsport; sister, Mildred (MeMe) Inscore and husband Bobby of Abingdon, VA; sister-in-law, Birdie Carr of Winston Salem; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held on Thursday February 3, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Hamilton and Pastor Victor Alley officiating. Music was provided by Clyde Surgenor. Burial was in Holston View Cemetery in Weber City.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City served the Thomas family.