BIG STONE GAP, VA - Martha Sue Swiney, 91, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at The Laurels in Norton, Va.
She worked for Verizon Communications. She was a member of the local AARP. Sue was a member of Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap. She was a member of the Heritage Women’s Group, where she was active and best known for the dinners to raise money for the group. While living at The Laurels, she participated in all activities and especially loved “Ride Around Days” and playing bingo.
Sue had an outgoing personality, always had a smile on her face, and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Goldie (Johnson) Sweet; her first husband, Eugene Williams; her second husband, Haskell Swiney; and a granddaughter, Casey Williams.
Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Salyers (Glenn), Big Stone Gap and Amy Owens (Jimmy), Dandridge, Tn.; son, Jeff Williams, Gray, Tn.; grandchildren, Bronson Clements, Kristin Clements, Jessica Owens (Pat), and Todd Owens (Kelley); great grandchildren, Emily Clements, Lily Clements, Gracie Clements, Grant Light, Kinsley Owens, Kora Owens, Zeke Owens (Kacie) and Silas Whitson; sisters, Mrs. Jean Palmer, Palm Bay, Fla. and Mrs. Lynn Cassell, Big Stone Gap; two nephews, Darrell Ashley and Kent Herron; and one niece, Karen Crowe.
A special thanks to The Laurels’ staff and to Carolyn Rutherford for the care and friendship they showed Sue.
The family will receive friends 11:00am-1:00pm on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Chaplain Jeff Sams officiating.
Private burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Heritage Church of God, 775 Wood Ave., E., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Sue Swiney’s family.