APPALACHIA, VA - Martha Richardson, 75, of Appalachia, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Born in Wise, VA she had lived in Appalachia most of her life. A loving mother, in later years she had helped many families by staying with people in their homes as a caregiver. She was a member of the United Methodist Congregation. She really enjoyed going on cruises and seeing the ports of call.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Laura Riggs, and brothers, Lee and Steve Riggs.
Martha is survived by 2 sons, Greg and Carl Richardson; daughter, Carla Richardson; 3 grandchildren, B.J. Richardson, and Brandon and Bradley Richardson; nieces, Courtney Farmer and Kelli Elliott; and brother, Tim Riggs and wife, Debby.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
