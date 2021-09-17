MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Martha McCullough Lane, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on September 11, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon - 2:00 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, 1520 East Main Street, Rogersville, Tennessee 37857. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lyle Lane, Jerry Davis, Danny Davis, Paul Lane, Mike Lane, Steve Lane, and Patrick Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Sheeler, Jim Baker, Tom Baker, and Bobby Lane.
As precaution for the safety of others please wear mask to the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) (1145 Six Mile Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466).