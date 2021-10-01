KINGSPORT - Marty Miles King, 86, of Kingsport, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Marty was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and life-long community volunteer, as well as an occupational therapist and Montessori teacher. She will be fondly remembered by friends and family for being compassionate, energetic, creative, fiercely determined, competitive, artistic, entertaining and endlessly curious.
Marty was preceded in death by her parents, Jenny and Marion Miles; brother, Bill; sister, Maryann. She is survived by her husband, Nobal; brother, Curry; sisters, Katie and Peggy; daughters, Shelly and Laurie; son, Jay; granddaughters, Xochi, Maya and Sienna; grandsons, Izak, Nakai and Yahanz; great-granddaughters, Rowen and Oakley; and great-grandsons, Clay, Enzo and Milo.
Marty’s family wishes to thank her friends for their help and prayers in recent years and the medical team at Holston Valley Medical Center, who were so caring and supportive of Marty as she fought her battle against Covid-19.
At Marty’s request, funeral services will not be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 N. San Marco Ave., St. Augustine, FL 32084 c/o Tanya Rhodes.
