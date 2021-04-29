Martha (Marti) Susan Catron, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April
28, 2021. She was born June 6, 1964, in Kingsport, Tennessee, and graduated from Gate City High School in Virginia in 1982 and Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in 1991. She worked as an oncology certified nurse for many years and was most recently employed as office manager of Mid Georgia Trucking in Lithonia, Georgia. Marti was a very spiritual person and a firm believer in Jesus and a long-time deacon of Trinity Baptist Church in Conyers GA. She was a very kind and generous person who had a great love for people and animals of all kinds. She enjoyed camping with her friends and spending time outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice Shelton Catron; her Brother, David Catron; nieces, Freda Benton and Cristy Benton; nephew, Stephen Benton; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Blessing.
Marti is survived by her daughter, Nina Susan Rhoton; her step-mother, Jane Pierson Catron; brother, Robert Catron (Janet); sisters, Rose Blessing, Linda Benton (Dale), Phyllis Catron, Patricia Catron (Sherri), and Pam Tyler (Glen). She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held in her memory at Cowans Branch Baptist Church in Yuma, Virginia, on Saturday, May 1st at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Ketron officiating. There will be a time of refreshments and visitation after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.