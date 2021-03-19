Martha Louise Nelms Potter, 87, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was very special to her parents, John and Ardis Nelms of Surgoinsville. She graduated from Virginia Intermont College and ETSU where she met her husband, Bud. They created a home where everyone was welcomed. She was a loving mother who devoted her life to raising her only daughter, Kim, grandchildren, Charlie and Marty; and great-granddaughter, Olivia. She loved volunteering during Fun Fest. She was a lifelong member of Eastern Star and Women of the Moose. Martha was a proud and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Kingsport. Some of her favorite activities included going to church, traveling around the world, and picnicking. She had an extra special place in her heart for dogs, cats, and flowers. Martha had a unique ability to make people feel special. She had a strong positive impact through her leadership at First Tennessee Bank as the first female branch manager in the state of Tennessee. She loved people and held firm to her faith in God and love for her family.
Martha radiated optimism, happiness, and grace. She looked for and found a reason to smile regardless of circumstances and provided encouragement, love, and a smile to friends and strangers alike.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M “Bud” Potter, Jr.; and brother, James (Jim) Nelms.
She is survived by daughter, Kim Petrea and husband David; grandson, Charlie Carroll; granddaughter, Marty Harper; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Harper.
We are comforted by the thoughts of the reunion going on now in heaven.
Her death will leave a lasting hole in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her, but her legacy of love and kindness will surely continue.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Nova Health and Rehab Center.