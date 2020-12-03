Martha Lou Horton, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, Tennessee. .
She was born in Union, Mississippi to the late William Clyde Ezell and Frances Barfield Ezell on May, 19, 1933. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Dowdy McGill and her 2nd husband, Calvin Thomas Horton.
Martha lived the majority of her life in Mobile, Alabama where she graduated from Murphy High School. She was a life-long member of Cottage Hill Baptist Church. For many years, she worked with her husband, Joe, at Southern Hardware and Supply Company in Mobile. She loved to bake cakes, which she was well known for. She lived in Mobile until 2017, at which time she moved to Kingsport, TN, to be close to her daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed living independently She helped start the apartment complex’s monthly Bingo parties. She had a lot of fun decorating her patio and won the best decorated patio for Halloween. She would introduce herself to anyone who walked by her door and everyone there knew who Ms Martha was.
Martha is survived by her only child, Cindy Locke Hallford and husband, Randy, as well as her loving Brother Tom Ezell and wife Lilla, of Austin, Texas, as well as many other relatives in Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas. A special thank you to Mother’s friend, Linda Beard, whose compassion and friendship helped Mother with Bingo games and cake baking, to chats on that famous patio, and especially the time that she took with Mother during this last year as Parkinson’s took its toll.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon, Saturday (12/5/20) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, Tennessee. A celebration of life service will follow at 12:00 noon.
Our family wishes to thank the Providers and Nurses of Holston Valley Hospital’s numerous Covid units, for their tender care and compassion. A special thank you to Jake Weaver of The Blake who showed unmeasurable compassion, helpfulness and guidance to help our family.
Memorial donation can be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research @ www.michaeljfox.org/donate or call 1-800-708-7644. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com