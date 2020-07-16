WISE, VA - Martha Lou Adams Beverly, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the city of Norton, VA.
Martha was born in Pound, VA to Aubrey Lee Adams and Ethel Loucindy Hubbard.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dillard Adams and James Adams; and four sisters, Violet Short, Lillie Greene, Rubel Kincade Denny, and Mary Adams.
From a young age, she spent her time living at the Wise County Poor Farm, now University of Virginia’s College at Wise, managed and maintained by her parents. She learned the value of philanthropy, giving, and community service through living at the Poor Farm and donating her time feeding the hungry and tending the sick. These acts of service defined Martha’s character throughout her life.
She is survived by five children who love her dearly, Gary Beverly and wife Jo, Sharon Bradley and husband Donnie, Charlie Beverly and wife Pam, Kenny Beverly and wife Lisa, and Carol Caruso and husband Mark; 10 grandchildren, April Beverly Yeary, Jeremy Beverly, Sarah Bradley Lane, Daniel Beverly, Matthew Beverly, Justin Beverly, Ethan Beverly, Beverly Caruso Whitt, Gabriele Caruso Barnette, and Sarah Caruso; 7 great-grandchildren: Ally Yeary, Ava Claire Lane, Jace Lane, Emma Lane, Hudson Beverly, James Barnette, and Henry Whitt; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Martha was a devoted mother who worked tirelessly and selflessly to care for her family. She maintained many positions in the local community to support her children while embodying the values of compassion, hard-work, commitment, and motherhood. She was a devout Christian who exemplified the ideals of her faith.
Her personality and wit were celebrated and admired by all who knew her and will be dearly missed. Martha’s legacy carries on through her children and grandchildren who hold an abundance of beautiful memories to share and pass down.
She was blessed with the kindness of many caregivers later in life who graciously reflected her own loving sensibility. Martha was, and the family is, eternally grateful for those who shared in her life and love.
“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies…She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy. Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up and call her blessed…Giver her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.” -Proverbs 31
