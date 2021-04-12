KINGSPORT - Martha Lee Murray, age 73 of Kingsport, TN passed away on April 7, 2021. She worked for more than 20 years at Food City #605. Martha will be remembered as a loving, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Pauline Umberger, loving husband of 40 years, Zack Murray, infant daughter, Jamie Murray, and brother, Richard Umberger.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Anderson (Joe); son, Stephen Murray (Trish Litaker); grandchildren, Jordan Murray, Hannah Murray (Mark Branner), Lindsey Anderson, and Bryson Anderson; great-grandson, Grayson Branner and sister, Judy Brown (Lowell).
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 5pm until 7pm at Trinity Memorial, with a funeral service to follow at 7pm. The family will meet at Trinity on Friday, April 16th at 10:15am for a procession to Eastlawn Memorial Park for an 11am graveside service.
