COEBURN, VA - Martha Jeanine “Sis” Meade passed away on January 16, 2021 at Lonesome Pine Hospital from a brave battle with Covid. Jeanine was the store manager of One Main in Norton and a dedicated employee for 35 years. Jeanine loved God and her family and her precious Coco. She was preceded in death by her father Ernest Roger Meade and her great nephew Gunnar Carson Meade. She is survived by her mother Glenna Meade, one brother Glenn Meade and wife Teresa, nephew Joshua Meade and wife Ashley, great niece Jasmine McConnell and one great nephew Deacon Meade all of Coeburn, Stepmother Shirley Mullins Meade of Lebanon, stepsister Kimberly Hooker (Brian) and step nephew Adam Hooker all of Lebanon. As well as many special cousins and dear friends.
Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at Temple Hill Memorial Gardens Chapel of Love in Castlewood, VA officiated by her friend Pastor Robert Ledford. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 A.M. at the cemetery for services.
Due to Covid restrictions everyone attending is asked to wear face mask.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in Jeanine’s name.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of LPH who so lovingly cared for her and the family over the past few weeks. Please keep them as well as the family in your prayers. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.