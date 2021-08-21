Martha “Janice” Whitt, 75, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at her home. She grew up in Hawkins County and attended Church Hill High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mabel (Hughes) Harris; her brother, Jimmy Harris; and her sister, Dorothy (Harris) Yankee.
She is survived by her loving husband, William M. Whitt Jr. of Rutledge; her son, Gary Curtis Musick II, and wife Carmen, of Church Hill; her daughter, Carrie Whitt Johnson and husband, Travis, of Rutledge; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, TN. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Grainger Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.