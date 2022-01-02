KINGSPORT – Martha Jane (Smith) Crum, 84, entered into rest on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, January 3, 2022 at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main St., Salem, VA with Pastor Victor Alley officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 PM Monday for the services.
To express condolences to the Crum family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the family.