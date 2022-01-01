KINGSPORT – Martha Jane (Smith) Crum, 84, entered into rest on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was born on April 18, 1937 in Roanoke, VA, a daughter of the late Charlie Ingle Smith and Hazel Eloise (Freeman) Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Edward Crum and her sister, Lorena Joy Brown.
Martha was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her sons, Randy Crum and Sonny Crum; grandchildren, Charles Crum, Sonny M. Crum and Allie Jonas; brother, Ruben Smith; niece, Martha Pritt.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, January 3, 2022 at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main St., Salem, VA with Pastor Victor Alley officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 PM Monday for the services.
To express condolences to the Crum family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the family.