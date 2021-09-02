“Everyone’s Granny”
FALL BRANCH - Martha Jane Rector, 89, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4 – 7 pm at Lovelace Baptist Church, 930 Ryan Road in Fall Branch. The Funeral Service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Joe Wall, Pastor John David Shelton, Great-grandson, Shawn Matthew Mullins, and Pastor Allen Brummett officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11am at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joseph Scott of Greeneville, and the nurses on Hall 6500 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Due to Covid-19, the family is requesting the use of facemasks for services.
