“Everyone’s Granny”
FALL BRANCH - Martha Jane Rector, 89, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Greene County, TN on May 14, 1932, a daughter of the late George and Hester Scott, she has resided in this area her entire life.
Janie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, granny, sister and friend who loved to teach Sunday school, crochet, and loved to be with her family, and so much more. She was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
Janie is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul “Tom” Rector; sons, Tommy Bo Rector and Duane Rector; brothers, John Scott and Charles Scott.
She is survived by daughter, Louise Lawson and husband Marvin of Fall Branch; daughter-in-law, Barbara Rector of Gray; sisters, Darlene Clark of Alexandria, VA, Hazel Robinson of Midway, and Helen Brown of Chuckey; grandchildren, Brian Kistner (Angie) of Chuckey, Jeff Bowser (Ashley) of South Carolina, Susan Bailey (Matt) of Fall Branch, and Debra Mullins (Jimmy Bishop) of Boones Creek; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4 – 7 pm at Lovelace Baptist Church, 930 Ryan Road in Fall Branch. The Funeral Service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Joe Wall, Pastor John David Shelton, Great-grandson, Shawn Matthew Mullins, and Pastor Allen Brummett officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11am at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joseph Scott of Greeneville, and the nurses on Hall 6500 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Due to Covid-19, the family is requesting the use of facemasks for services.
