MARYVILLE - Martha Helen (Clayman) McFarland (91) of Asbury Place, Maryville, TN, passed away on June 23, 2022, at Asbury Place. She was born May 11, 1931, in Kingsport, TN to W. Edgar Clayman, Sr. and Ruby (McCoy) Clayman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 59 years, the Rev. Gerald Hart McFarland, a United Methodist Minister of the Holston Conference.
She is survived by sons, W. Lawrence (Larry) McFarland of Swanzey, NH and Paul F. McFarland and wife, Karen, of Timberlake, NC; grandsons, Eric S. McFarland and wife, Cindy, of King, NC, and Jason A. McFarland of Raleigh, NC, great granddaughter, Aleigha Claire McFarland of King, NC., brother, W. Edgar Clayman, Jr. of Houston, TX, and niece, Jami Mari Clayman of Lewisville, TX.
She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN and Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN. She and her husband, Gerald, enjoyed traveling and being with friends and family. She was a retired secretary and had been employed in church and medical-related offices. In retirement they moved to Maryville, TN and became cottage residents at Asbury Place, where she played piano for vesper services, until health concerns prevented this. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, Maryville, TN and active in the United Methodist Women and a mission knitting/crocheting group known as The Knit-Wits. She volunteered in the Surgical ICU and CCU Lounges at Blount Memorial Hospital for several years and enjoyed feeding the ducks at St. Clair Lake on the Asbury Place Campus in Maryville.
Memorial Service will be at Broadway United Methodist Church on July 1, 2022, at 10am with the Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at 3pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, TN with Rev. Adam Love officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the W. Edgar Clayman, Sr., and Ruby McCoy Clayman Scholarship at Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812