CHURCH HILL – Martha Gerlyn Elsea, 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.