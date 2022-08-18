CHURCH HILL – Martha Gerlyn Elsea, 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.

Gerlyn was born on July 16, 1947, in Kingsport, TN to Mildred and Howard Bellamy. She graduated from Church Hill High School in 1965. She had a successful career in banking for over 30 years and retired from Citizens Bank of East TN. She attended First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville. Gerlyn loved hiking with her daughters, loved taking road trips to the Smokey Mountains, and she loved spending time with, and spoiling her favorite grandson, Max.

