CHURCH HILL – Martha Gerlyn Elsea, 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Gerlyn was born on July 16, 1947, in Kingsport, TN to Mildred and Howard Bellamy. She graduated from Church Hill High School in 1965. She had a successful career in banking for over 30 years and retired from Citizens Bank of East TN. She attended First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville. Gerlyn loved hiking with her daughters, loved taking road trips to the Smokey Mountains, and she loved spending time with, and spoiling her favorite grandson, Max.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Duane Bellamy.
Gerlyn is survived by her loving husband, Denver Elsea; daughters, Gerry Elsea, and Heather Pierce (Frank); grandson, Max Pierce; sister, Nedra Allen; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with, special family friend, Bro. Gene Williams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Allen, Frank Pierce, David Allen, Heather Pierce, Gerry Elsea, and Julie Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Heath Allen and Max Pierce.
A special thanks to Nedra and Pam Allen for all their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation in Gerlyn’s name.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill is honored to serve the Elsea family.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.