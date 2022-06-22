Martha Faye Isley, 57, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Pleasant View Baptist Church from 11:00am-1:00pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm, following the visitation, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00pm. Pallbearers will be Connor Isley, Tabitha Thacker, Chad White, Grant Townsend, Greg Baskett, and Brandon Baskett. Those wishing to attend the graveside service from the church will be traveling in procession.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for final expenses and the care of her children.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport is serving the Isley family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cartertrent.com.