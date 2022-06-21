Martha Faye Isley, 57, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Herman Jones and Joyce Bagley Jones.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in passing by her brother, David Jones.
Martha was a delightful, God-fearing, loving and generous woman. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and she loved serving the Lord. She also enjoyed traveling, teaching, music, reading, crafts, and spending time with her family. Martha was an amazing mother and loved her children.
Survivors include her children; Marissa, Lydia, Connor and Logan Isley; mother, Joyce Jones; sister, Sara Jones; and niece, Cara Lane. Several other dear aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends also remain to carry on her legacy.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Pleasant View Baptist Church from 11:00am-1:00pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm, following the visitation, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00pm. Pallbearers will be Connor Isley, Tabitha Thacker, Chad White, Grant Townsend, Greg Baskett, and Brandon Baskett. Those wishing to attend the graveside service from the church will be traveling in procession.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for final expenses and the care of her children.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport is serving the Isley family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cartertrent.com.