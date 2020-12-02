KINGSPORT - Martha E. Osborne, 78, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on May 6, 1942 in Nickelsville, VA to the late Hazel and Jess Dean.
Martha loved spending time with her family, her church, reading her bible, and her friends. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center after 51 years working in the mailroom as the supervisor. All who worked with her liked Martha and she was a dedicated employee, often stopping to help others in the hospital. She was known for putting others first. She was a longtime member of Orebank Missionary Baptist church, serving as a greeter. She considered the church as her extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, William “Bill” Osborne; her parents, Hazel Salyers and Jess Dean; brothers, H.K. Dean and Ronald Dean; and sister, Mandy Burton.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister Peggy Burke and husband Don and several special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel with Brothers David Smith and Travis McKee officiating.
Martha will be laid to rest beside her husband on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope.
Online condolences may be made to the Osborne family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.