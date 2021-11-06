Kingsport - Martha Davis, Kingsport, TN, 72, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2021. She was an active member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Speedy” Davis; her father, Rome Compton and mother, Minnie Compton; sisters, Ina Goforth and Lois “Toot” Dunn; brothers, Jerry “Joe” Compton, Billy Compton, Harvie Compton; and several half brothers and sisters.
Martha is survived by sons, Brad Davis, Chad Davis and wife Charlena; grandchildren, Jake Davis and wife Jessica, Katie Throp and husband Sterling, Hayleigh Davis, Allaina Davis, Chad Davis; great-grandchildren, Kingston Kolander, Fenix Kolander, Jackson Davis, Jameson Davis; sisters, Louise Blankenbeckler and Jan Hicks.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00pm in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 8:00pm with Pastor Earl Dunn officiating.
Martha will be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life II.
Online condolences may be made to the Davis family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Davis family.