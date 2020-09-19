KEY WEST, FL - Martha Carolyn Quillin Nelms passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Key West, FL.
Carolyn was born on April 26, 1943 in Kingsport, TN to her parents Hazel Ruby Still and Glendon Woodrow Quillin. She grew up in Kingsport and attended Dobyns-Bennet High School and East Tennessee State University where she pledged Sigma Kappa sorority. She worked for IBM for over 40 years as a consultant.
She is remembered as one of the kindest, gentlest, most thoughtful people by all who knew her. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister in law Stephanie Muth Quillin and dear friend Deanna Gilbert. She is survived by her loving husband, Bobb Nelms, stepdaughters April (Bruce) Fariss and Julie (Greg) Fuller, grandchildren, Skyler Fuller, Tucker Fuller, Stormie Fuller, Gloria Fuller, Brooklyn Fuller, Gordon Fuller, Lily Fuller, Thunder Fuller, Chase Fariss, and Emerson Fariss, brother James Quillin (Pam Reed), niece Kathryn Quillin (Ben DeWitt), grand niece Stephane DeWitt and many dear cousins.
She is mourned by a great many loyal friends. Her ashes will be spread at the family cemetery in Gate City, Virginia at a later time. The world has lost a beautiful soul.