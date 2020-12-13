CHURCH HILL - Martha Ann Tate, 76, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Martha was a devoted wife, mother, and nana who loved time with family and friends. Her quick wit made her a crowd favorite in any group she was with. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Church Hill and valued the friendships of those in her Sunday school class. She and her husband, Ron, were longtime members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and loved taking trips with their friends on their motorcycle.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Ronald Scott Tate, Sr., her parents, Roy and Estelle Philips, and her sisters Jane Sharpe and Janelle Griffith.
She is survived by her son Scott Tate and wife Tammy, Church Hill, daughter Lea Hobbs, Church Hill, and son Josh Tate and wife Courtney, Church Hill. Her beloved grandchildren are Jennifer Tate, Melissa Tate, Daniel Lethcoe, Isabelle Tate, Sawyer Tate and Jack Tate.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, no services will be held at this time.
