KINGSPORT - Marteen (Crawford) Thomasson, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Kingsport, TN. Marteen was born on May 19, 1923 near Caneyville in Grayson Co., KY. She resided in Louisville, KY from 1955 until 1979 then moved to Kingsport, TN. She was employed at Krispy Kreme for several years when it was located on Center St. in Kingsport. In later years she was an active member of the Kingsport Senior Center and enjoyed attending local bluegrass and country music events. She enjoyed line dancing, square and round dancing. All will miss her and rest in our hope of seeing her at some future time in a better place.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Crawford and Neola (Daugherty) Crawford of Greenville, IL; sisters, Geneva Burden of Greenville, IL, Agnes Boaz of Normal, IL, and Aleen Bray of Ocala, FL; and brother, Wilmer D. Crawford of Vandalia, IL.
Marteen is survived by her son, John Thomasson and her ex-husband, Edward Thomasson, both of Kingsport, TN; two grandchildren, Michelle Thomson (Nathan) of Buford, GA, and Glen Thomasson (Cheri) of Franklin, TN; and four great-grandchildren, Connor and Gabriella Thomson, and John Glen and Samuel Thomasson.
A funeral service will be at held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Louisville Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home West, 4400 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine St., Kingsport, TN 37664.