COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Marshel H. Arms, 93, passed away December 6, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Colonial Heights. Born in Cleveland, TN on November 1, 1929. He moved to the Fordtown Community in 1947 when his father, Rev. W.D. Arms became the Pastor of Fordtown Baptist Church. Marshel was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII, stationed in Guam and retired from Holston Defense Corp. after 35 years. He loved farming and playing golf.

Marshel was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. W.D. and Robbie Quinn Arms; brothers, Rev. Ernest Arms, Paul Arms, Olane Arms, Boyd Arms; sister, Lorene Arms.

