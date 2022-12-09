Marshel H. Arms Dec 9, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Marshel H. Arms, 93, passed away December 6, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Colonial Heights.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marshel H. Arms Kingsport Condolence Pass Away Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you