KINGSPORT - Marshall Winstead, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
He was born in Hancock County, TN and had lived in Kingsport for the past 70 years.
Mr. Winstead was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. He retired from J. P. Stevens as a mechanic after 35+ years of service.
Mr. Winstead was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle.
Mr. Winstead was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Blalock Winstead; second wife, Leota Quillen Winstead; parents, William and Lillie Spears Winstead; sisters, Ethel Lawson and Slonia Winstead; brothers, Luther Winstead and Robert Winstead.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kathy Wilson (Bill); son, David Winstead (Connie); grandson, Zachary Marshall Winstead; sister, Inez Campbell; brothers, B.W. Winstead (Pauline), Eugene Winstead (Mary Jo) and Carl Winstead; sister in law, Joyce Winstead; several nieces, nephews; a host of friends; special friend, James Tipton and a special neighbor, Mike Parker.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to family and friends, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services under the portico with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Mitchell, Mike Parker, James Tipton, Roger Quillen and Denny Crawford.
The family will receive friends any afternoon at the home.
The care of Marshall Winstead and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.