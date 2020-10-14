KINGSPORT - Marshall Winstead, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services under the portico with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Mitchell, Mike Parker, James Tipton, Roger Quillen and Denny Crawford.
The family will receive friends any afternoon at the home.
The care of Marshall Winstead and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.