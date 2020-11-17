PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Marshall R. Beaty,74, of Pennington Gap, VA, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, after lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Pennington Gap and was a 1965 graduate of Pennington High School. Marshall was retired from Verizon, where he worked as an Installation Repair Technician. He was a Sunday School teacher at the Wells Chapel Church. He was a United States Army veteran. Marshall was a kind and gentle man who expressed his love for the Lord in his daily walk. He had a passionate love for children, and children always migrated to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Robinson and Eva Beaty.
Marshall is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margaret Alice Beaty, son, Mark Beaty, daughter Melaine Beaty Hickman (D.J.). Grandsons; Hanon Beaty Moore and Haden Beaty Moore. Brother, Eddie B. Beatty and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
There will be no formal visitation but friends may come by view and sign the register book and leave their condolences for the family on Thursday, November 19, from 11 until 1:00 pm at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA with Rev. Timothy Robinson officiating. Those planning to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
To view obituary and sign guest book please visit www.aturgillfuneralhome.com.Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.
