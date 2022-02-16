KINGSPORT - Marshall Dean “Lucky” Barrett, 98, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord of Friday, February 11, 2022. She was a charter and active member of Mafair United Methodist Church, serving in various positions including vacation Bible school director, mission’s coordinator, life time member of the United Methodist Women, to name a few. Lucky was a Head Start teacher and loved working with the children. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and supportive friend. She enjoyed quilting, led a ladies’ exercise class, and visited those who were homebound.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William Lon Barrett, Jr.; her parents, Marshall Bronson and Gertrude Klinner Pounds; and her siblings, Orchid Davidson and Carl Raymond Pounds.
Lucky is survived by her daughters, Connie Smith (Larry) of Kingsport, TN, and Marsha McFall (John) of Gainesville, GA; son, William Lon “Bill” Barrett, III of Kingsport; two granddaughters, Tonia Smith Parlier (Darrell) of Greeneville, TN and Katelyn McFall of Marietta, GA; grandson, Connor McFall of Atlanta, GA; foster grandson, Robert Andrew Lankford, Dickson, TN; Great-granddaughter, Constance Parlier Burton (Josh) of Knoxville, TN; and great-grandsons, Joseph Parlier, Greeneville, TN and Zion Lacy of Marietta, GA.
Special thanks go to Smoky Mountain Hospice and Asbury at Stedman Hill. These personal caregivers showed her so much love and care. We appreciate their dedication and willingness to go the extra mile. Appreciation also goes to a special friend, Alice Carter, who brightened her life with stories and poems while giving her excellent care.
Due to COVID, there will be a private family service at East Lawn Funeral Home. The service will be on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 2:00pm. The service will be live streamed on East Lawn’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the home mission fund c/o Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
