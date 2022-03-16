KINGSPORT - Marshall David Joyner, age 73, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
David served his country in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War. He was with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office for 18 years. He was an active member of Eastern Star Free Will Baptist Church. He routinely visited his many friends at Lowes, Food City, and Wal-Mart with his dog Copper. He was also an avid ham radio enthusiast (K4JAM).
Preceded in death by parents Marshall & Claudia Joyner, and brother Jerry Joyner.
David is survived by daughter April & (Eddie) Nelson and their son Connor Nelson who was his Papaw's little buddy and only grandson; daughter Heather Joyner and granddaughters Megan and Courtney Dishner; three great grandchildren; brother Curtis & (Beth) Joyner; sister-in-law Betty Joyner; and several nieces and nephews.
The Joyner family will receive friends and family Thursday March 17, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM, with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday March 18, 2022 at 11 AM at Mt. Home National Cemetery in Johnson City with military honors by American Legion Posts # 265 & # 3. Rev. Kevin Rose will officiate the services.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Joyner family.