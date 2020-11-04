WINFIELD, WV - Marshall Alan Brickey, 41, of Winfield, WV passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Gene Stallard and Wayne Stallard officiating. Music will be provided by April Baldwin and Tim Baldwin, and Babe Lawson and Toke Hensley.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at the Brickey Cemetery in the Big Stoney Creek area of Ft. Blackmore. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn “PeBo” Dean, Mike Kinkead, Ronnie Kinkead, Phillip Lane, Babe Lawson, Jack Laney, and his work family from Form Tech.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home by 11:00 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
