WINFIELD, WV - Marshall Alan Brickey, 41, of Winfield, WV passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on March 2, 1979 in Sullivan County, TN to his parents; Donnie and Jennifer (Ward) Brickey. Marshall loved Virginia Tech football and deer hunting.
Those who preceded Marshall in death are his paternal grandparents, Graham and Nora Brickey, maternal grandparents, Don and Shirley Ward, aunt, Emily Johnson, and uncles, Jim Bingham and Graham Brickey, Jr.
Marshall leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Mandy LeAnne Brickey, Winfield, WV;daughter, Genna Martin, Nitro, WV’ son, Skyler Brickey, Winfield, WV; his parents, Donnie and Jennifer Brickey, Ft. Blackmore, VA; special sister, Tracie Buckles and husband, Mike, Bristol, TN; brother, David Brickey and wife, Cassie, Hiltons, VA; nephew, Jon Brickey, Hiltons, VA, a very special aunt, Sona Brickey Bingham, Kingsport, TN, his Mother-In-Law, Nova Hambrick, Kingsport, TN; several cousins and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday,November 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Gene Stallard and Wayne Stallard officiating. Music will be provided by April Baldwin and Tim Baldwin, and Babe Lawson and Toke Hensley.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at the Brickey Cemetery in the Big Stoney Creek area of Ft. Blackmore. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn “PeBo” Dean, Mike Kinkead, Ronnie Kinkead, Phillip Lane, Babe Lawson, Jack Laney, and his work family from Form Tech.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home by 11:00 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
An online guest register is available for the Brickey family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
