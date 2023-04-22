On April 15, 2023 Marsha Neeley Lawson went to join her beloved husband, Charlie, in paradise. After a short but difficult battle she was given her Heavenly wings. As a lifelong resident of Gate City, VA, Marsha was well known and well loved, almost as much as she loved others. Mom, wife/widow, mother-in-law, daughter, niece, cousin, sister, sister friend, neighbor; however, you called her, however you knew her, you knew her kindness and unlimited generosity. The fond memories of her perpetual optimism, upbeat attitude, and sunny personality will continue to warm loved ones' hearts. Significantly, with the many titles and tasks she has held and completed, she may be best known as one who was completely devoted to her family. The void left will be impossible to fill; be at peace, our angel.

Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E Lawson, Jr; father, Edward E Neeley; mother, Lucille Neeley; and grandmother, Lois Nickels.

