KINGSPORT - Marsha Bonnell, 65, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Kyle Dee and Althea (Dodd) Stoots.
Marsha was a member of the Baptist faith. She was a loving and devoted mother and homemaker. She loved Christmas, animals, traveling, and had a special place in her heart for her community.
In addition to her parents Marsha was preceded in death by husband, John Bonnell; and sister, Palcy Dean Wheelock.
Survivors include her son Jonathan Daniel and wife Angela; granddaughter, Harper Daniel; brothers, Greg Stoots, Michael Stoots and wife Ruth; step sons, Jeremy and Jeff Bonnell; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Marsha’s final wish was for cremation. At her request no services will be held.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family of Marsha Bonnell by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081