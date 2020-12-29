KINGSPORT - Marty Shaffer, 65, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at his home from complications of a long illness. He retired from Hawkins County, AFG and was overseer of Netherland Inn for 30 years. Marty attended ETSU and Northeast State University.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Houston Shaffer; and cousin, Jeneene Moore.
Marty is survived by his sisters, Daphne Conkin and Daisy Blankenship Bowser; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, David Bombailey, who cared for and helped him through his illness.
