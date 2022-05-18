MORRISTOWN - Marlene J. (Janette) McClain 91 of Morristown TN passed away on Friday 13, 2022.
Mrs. McClain was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Reed and Juanita Reed. Sons, Steve McClain and Joel Wayne McClain. Brothers, Otis Reed and Charlie Edward Reed.
She is survived by her beloved" Grandson from Australia" Joel Leonard McClain. Brothers Curtis M. Reed and Kenneth R. Reed.
Marlene McClain was known in some circles as " The Fried Apple Pie Lady", but in every circle, you would find her in it would be a circle of laughter and giggles. At the end of the day, she tried to enjoy life the best she could, and had a cheeky way of drawing in whoever was around her at the time. She will surely be missed but definitely never forgotten.
The McClain family will receive friends Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 9-10 AM, with a funeral service at 10 AM all at East Lawn Funeral Home. Rev. Lewis Kiser will officiate. Burial will follow the services in East Lawn Memorial Park.
