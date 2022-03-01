EXETER, VA - Glenda Marlene Bush, 69, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Marlene attended West End Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap, Va. She was retired from John I. Burton H. S. after 15 years. She worked for Virginia Tech’s Outreach Program in Big Stone Gap. She was past president of Appalachia Little League and Peanut Football. She was a member of the Appalachia Alumni Association. Marlene will always be forever and always a Bulldog!
She was preceded in death by parents, William and Myrtle Price; and siblings, Elizabeth “Wissy” Price and Bill Price.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Bush; daughters, Lorri Stidham (Chris) and Missy Bush, both of Appalachia, Va.; grandchildren, Aaron Stidham, Emily Stidham and Austin Stidham; siblings, Ronnie Price, Ohio, Robert “Pete” Price, Florida, Harold “Butch” Price, Tennessee, Rita “Bo” Robinette (Tommy), Imboden, Va., Jimmy Darrell Price (Jan), Big Stone Gap, Merry Christine Price, Imboden, Va., Aaron William Price, Jr. (Della), Big Stone Gap; sister-in-law, Frankie Price, Big Stone Gap; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive close friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Josh Tompkins officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 12noon Friday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 11:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Aaron Stidham, Chris Stidham, Jeremy Price, Chris Huff, Tim Robinette and Jeff Harding.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Marlene Bush’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.