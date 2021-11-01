KINGSPORT - Marla Ann Baker Shelton, 78, Kingsport, passed from this life on October 29, 2021, and soared into Heaven with a band of angels.
Marla was born on June 15, 1943, and was raised in Gate City, Virginia. She graduated from Gate City High School, Virginia Intermont College and Whitney Business School. She worked for several years in the insurance department of Holston Valley Hospital before finding her passion as an antique dealer.
She was her happiest prowling estate sales and flea markets all over the eastern United States. Some of her happiest days were the years she spent after retirement in Florida.
Marla was a member of Airport Christian Church and also attended First Christian Church of Kingsport. She was an animal lover and could spend hours watching “shelter save” videos cuddled up with her “shelter save”, a quirky little Aussie named Holly.
Mrs. Shelton was preceded in death by her father, James E. Baker (who died in the Invasion of Normandy); her mother Georgia Nell Baker; maternal grandparents, Charles Clayton and Emma Pendleton; and paternal grandparents, Ballard and Peggy Baker.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Randall Shelton; three wonderful sons, Charles Bart, Micky Scott and Brad Baker (Trish) Shelton; granddaughter, Chelsea (David) Fair; and great-granddaughter, Cora Jo Fair.
The family would like to offer a very special thanks to the Holston Valley Medical Center intensive care unit doctors, nurses and staff.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
