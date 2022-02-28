BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mark W. Tignor, 63, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Mark retired from V. D. O. T. after 37 years, working as a Motor Grader Operator, among other positions. He volunteered for the Powell Valley Band Boosters for many years. He loved his family and enjoyed his time with his grandchildren. Mark always put children first in his life. He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Etta Elizabeth (Hamilton) Tignor; his parents, Albert and Eula (Akens) Tignor; and a brother, Walter Tignor.
Surviving are his daughters, Tanya Caudill (Kenneth), Kingsport, Tn., Christina Gibson (fiancé, Clarence), Big Stone Gap and Angela Bloomer, Clintwood, Va.; sons, Travis Tignor (Angela), Landon Tignor and Joshua Tignor, all of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Jeremiah Caudill, Abigail Caudill, Caleb Caudill, Toby Gibson, Journey Gibson, Jasper “Chappie” Gibson, Jess Owens and Bailey Bloomer; great grandchildren, Brayden Owens, Alex Owens and Axel Owens; brother, Dwight Tignor (Doris), Dryden, Va.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 11:00am – 1:00pm on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 1:00pm with Bro. Jack Clark officiating.
Burial will follow in the Horton Cemetery, Big Stone Gap.
Pallbearers will be: Jeremiah Caudill, Caleb Caudill, “Chappie” Gibson, Jess Owens, Brayden Owens and Alex Owens.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Tignor family.
